Walton fridge customer Raton Lal gets a car for free

Sree Raton Lal Bashfore, a member of Bangladesh Ansar from Jashore's Sharsha upazila, has received a Japanese car for free after purchasing a Walton brand refrigerator.

Raton Lal got the car under the company's ongoing nationwide Digital Campaign Season-18. He bought the fridge in hire purchase policy from Walton Plaza Navaron paying only Tk5,000 as a downpayment, reads a press release.

Walton is conducting the 'Digital Campaign' across the country to accelerate the initiative of building customers' database for delivering online based swift and best after sales service.

Centering the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha, under the campaign's Season-18, customers are offered stylish cars, attractive amounts of cash vouchers and so many gifts on the purchase of Walton fridge, television, air conditioner and washing machine from any Walton Plaza, distributor outlets and online sales platform e-plaza.

Customers will enjoy the benefits until 15 July 2023.

On Monday (29 May), Walton Plaza's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Md Rayhan, Walton's Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Humayun Kabir and Senior Executive Director popular actor Amin Khan officially handed over the key of the awarded car to Raton Lal at a programme held in front of the Walton Plaza.

Sharsha upazila Awami Jubo League General Secretary Sohrab Hossain, Upazila Sramik League Joint Convenor Abul Hossain, Walton's Deputy Executive Director Wahiduzzaman Tanvir were among others present on the occasion.

Raton Lal Bashfore is the son of late Mukul Lal Bashfore at Navaron rail bazar area. He is working at the Foy's Lake range of Bangladesh Ansar's No 4 Battalion in Bandarban.

On 24 May, he purchased a 177-litre Walton fridge from the plaza and received a SMS with the notification of getting the car after completing the digital registration process of the purchased fridge. He felt amazed seeing the message.

Raton Lal said, "Walton fridge has changed my destiny forever. I could not even dream of getting a high-valued car for free. I will use the car for my family. I thank the Walton authorities for keeping their given promises to customers."

Authorities say, the digital registration of Walton fridge, TV, AC and washing machine is being done immediately after purchasing the products. Then, SMS regarding car or other gifts are being sent to customer's cell phones through a fully computerised system. Officials concerned at the showrooms or Plaza hand over the respective gifts to customers.

Walton Plaza's CEO Md Rayhan said, "We are providing various facilities and benefits to customers over the years. We are giving cars to customers for free under this mega campaign. Besides, Walton Plaza is the only organisation in the world that provides special benefits to its customers.

"Under hire purchase and family protection policy, Walton Plaza provides financial assistance, ranging from Tk50,000 to Tk3,00,000, to the respective nominee. In addition, financial assistance from Tk25,000 to Tk1,50,000 is being given on the death of a family member of the respective buyers."

DMD Humayun Kabir said, "Walton is producing and marketing international standard products and giving maximum benefits to customers. Walton is exporting products to different countries after meeting the local demand."

Actor Amin Khan said, "We should not purchase the products of the foreign brands instead of buying domestic made products. We have to buy local products in a bid to strengthen our economy. Our local industries will be enriched and our country will be developed creating new employment if we purchase the home-made products."

Through the digital campaign, detailed information including the name of the customer, cell phone number and model number of the purchased product are being stored on Walton's server. As a result, customers get swift and best after sales service from Walton service centres across the country even if they lose the warranty card.