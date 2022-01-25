Walton, EPB organise seminar on global warming and Bangladesh electronic appliances sector

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 05:42 pm

Speakers and guests at the seminar titled &#039;Global warming challenges and achievements of Bangladesh&#039;s electronics appliance sector&#039; held at Purbachal. Photo: PR
Speakers and guests at the seminar titled 'Global warming challenges and achievements of Bangladesh's electronics appliance sector' held at Purbachal. Photo: PR

Speakers at a webinar believe, standard energy rating should be imposed on imported products because these products with harmful refrigerants can badly affect our environment, with no benefits for the local brands.

On Monday (January 24), speakers came up with the remarks at a seminar titled 'Global warming challenges and achievements of Bangladesh's electronics appliance sector' held at the conference room of Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Purbachal.

Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC jointly organised the seminar maintaining proper health guidelines.

EPB Vice-Chairman AHM Ahsan presided over the function while Azizul Hakim, senior executive director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Ltd moderated it, reads a press release.

Aiming to reduce carbon emissions into the atmosphere, local electronics appliance industries have emphasised manufacturing environmentally friendly and energy saving products.

Local electronics manufacturer Walton has already stopped using harmful CFCs (chlorofluorocarbons) and HFCs (hydrofluorocarbons) refrigerants in refrigerator, AC and compressor to build an eco-friendly Bangladesh.

UNDP Bangladesh's Project Manager Satya Ranjan Bhattacharya presented the keynote paper while Chief of Walton Hi-Tech's Research and Innovation Tapash Kumar Mojumder, Elite Hi-tech Industries Ltd Deputy Managing Director Noor A Alam and Prof Dr Ali Ahmad Shawkat Chowdhury from Mechanical Engineering Department of BUET were among the discussants.

Walton's Deputy Managing Director Humayun Kabir, Director of 'Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF)-2022' Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury also joined the seminar among others.

EPB vice-chairman said that the country's overall export earnings and exports of domestic electronics appliances are on the rise now. "It's good news for us that local products have already created potential exports market. This export potentials need to be harnessed through eco-friendly, improved quality, energy savings and innovative technology appliance production," he said, adding a number of innovative and energy saving products of Walton are being exhibited at this year's fair.

Elite Hi-tech's Noor A Alam said "We are taking steps to produce energy saving and environmentally friendly appliances locally. But since most of the imported AC and refrigerator in the country have low energy efficiency, the steps taken by the local industries to protect the environment will not be benefitted fully. So, it is badly needed to set a standard energy rating for imported products."

Tapash Kumar Mojumder said that it's possible to manufacture electronics products with more energy savings through research and innovation.
"Walton is using eco-friendly production system and refrigeration process to reduce carbon emissions making Bangladesh a clean one. Walton reduced carbon dioxide emission by five lakh tonnes in last couple of years. Over 400 engineers of Walton's research and innovation team are relentlessly working to produce environment friendly and energy saving products," he added.

