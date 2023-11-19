Walton-DRU Media Cricket Tournament starts 20 Nov

The 'Walton-DRU Media Cricket Tournament-2023', organised by Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), is set to kick off on 20 November at Paltan Maidan Outer Stadium in the capital.

This year's edition adopts a knockout single eliminator format, drawing the participation of a record-breaking 55 teams from diverse print, online, and electronic media platforms.

During a press conference held at DRU's Nasrul Hamid Auditorium in Segunbagicha on Saturday, tournament details were disclosed.

Fixture arrangements were determined via a lottery system under the supervision of DRU members present at the event, reads a press release.

The tournament's sponsor, Walton's Senior Deputy Executive Director Rabiul Islam Milton, joined DRU President Mursalin Nomani, General Secretary Mainul Hasan Sohel, and other DRU officials at the press conference.

DRU President Mursalin Nomani expressed gratitude to Walton for its consistent support across various sports, citing their involvement in fostering entertainment for DRU members, particularly in organising the media cricket tournament.

Rabiul Islam Milton highlighted the essence of the DRU Media Cricket Tournament as a source of entertainment for journalists.

With the enthusiastic participation of 55 teams spanning various media organisations, he conveyed Walton's genuine delight in supporting this event and extended hopes for an enjoyable tournament experience for the participants.