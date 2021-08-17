Walton-DRU indoor games Festival 2021 to begin August 22

The indoor games festival of Dhaka Reporters Unity 'Walton-DRU Indoor games 2021' is to begin on August 22 at the Nasrul Hamid auditorium at DRU in the capital.

The festival will be inaugurated by Executive Director of Walton Group FM Iqbal Bin Anwar at 10:00am at the Nasrul Hamid auditorium at DRU and the chess event will be held on the opening day.

Almost 500 DRU members, their spouses, and children have entered their names for this year's festival.

The contestants will compete in 22 events for male, female, member's children, and their spouses, said Maksuda Liza, DRU sports secretary. All events will be conducted by abiding hygienic rules.

DRU held a press conference on Tuesday ahead of the sports festival at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium where DRU president Mursalin Nomani and organising secretary Moshiur Rahman Khan were present.

Speaking as the special guest, FM Iqbal Bin Anwar said, "DRU and Walton enjoy a close relationship. Walton has always been and will continue to be a part of DRU's sports events.

"Walton will honor 10 DRU journalists like previous years with awards. This will be for those who are above 50 years and passionate about sports but physically have lost their strength. We want to honor these senior members," he added.

DRU' sports secretary Maksuda Liza conducted the press conference where DRU's joint organising secretary Arafat Daria and organisational secretary Mainul Hasan Sohel were present among others.