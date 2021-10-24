Walton director Tahmina Tanna gets JCI Young Entrepreneur Award

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 09:39 pm

Walton director Tahmina Tanna gets JCI Young Entrepreneur Award

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 09:39 pm
Walton director Tahmina Tanna gets JCI Young Entrepreneur Award

Tahmina Afrose Tanna, director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited, received the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh Young Entrepreneurs Awards-2021. 

Tanna was conferred with the prestigious award for her outstanding contribution towards Bangladesh and the global community.

JCI is a global organisation of young active citizens aged 18-40 who are engaged and committed to create impact in their communities and invest in the future of the world. It has members in about 124 countries. Every year, JCI Bangladesh honors young entrepreneurs, business persons of different sectors. This year Walton director Tahmina Afrose Tanna is among others conferred with the awards. 

The award was handed over to Tanna at a function held at hotel Le Meridien Dhaka on Saturday evening. 

Dr Md Enamur Rahman, the state minister for Disaster Management and Relief, virtually joined the function as chief guest. Member of the parliament Sagufta Yasmin Emily was present as guest of honor while National Commissioner of Bangladesh Scouts Safina Rahman and National President of JCI Bangladesh Niaz Morshed Elite were special guests.

Thanking JCI for awarding her, Tahmina Afrose Tanna said the award would inspire her to work more for the people and the nation. She said that she was going to bring two new ventures within the next year.

