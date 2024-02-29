Walton Digital Campaign Season-20 kicks off with 'Nonstop Millionaire' offer

With the slogan of 'Best product, Best offer', the country's electronics giant Walton has launched 'Digital Campaign Season-20' across the country with the offer of a 'Nonstop Millionaire' benefit.

In the earlier seasons of Walton's digital campaign, a total of 30 customers became millionaires after they had purchased Walton products. In the newly launched 'Digital Campaign Season-20', customers of Walton products will again get the opportunity to become millionaires, reads a press release.

In Season 20, customers are offered 'nonstop millionaire' on the purchase of Walton brand fridge, television, air conditioner, washing machine or fan from any Walton Plaza, distributor outlet or online sales platform 'E-plaza' across the country. In addition, crores of taka sure cashback are also available.

Customers will enjoy the benefits of Season-20 from March 1 to the date of Eid-ul-Azha this year.

These customers' benefits were disclosed at the inaugural ceremony of 'Walton Digital Campaign Season-20' held at a five-star hotel in the capital on Thursday (February 29, 2024).

At the function, renowned film actress Pori Moni inaugurated the 'Walton Digital Campaign Season-20.' Walton Hi-tech Industries PLC's Additional Managing Director (AMD) Nazrul Islam Sarker unveiled the logo of Season 20.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended, among others, by Walton Hi-Tech's AMD Major General (Retd.) Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman, deputy managing director Humayun Kabir, Senior Executive Directors Tanvir Rahman, Ariful Ambia, Didarul Alam Khan (chief marketing officer), Firoj Alam, Amin Khan, Shahjalal Hossain Limon, Tofail Ahmed, Sohel Rana and Mostafa Kamal.

Actress Pori Moni said, "Walton products are now at every home of the country. Walton fridge and some other products are also available in my house. Beyond the country's boundaries, Walton is exporting 'Made in Bangladesh' labelled electronics products to over 40 countries. We feel proud that Walton has now been turned into a global electronics brand. I am delighted to be appointed as the brand ambassador of this great campaign."

Thanking Walton for ensuring best service and launching the 'nonstop millionaire' benefits again for the customers, Pori Moni said, "In the previous seasons of Walton digital campaign, total of 30 customers became millionaire after they had purchased Walton products. Some of those millionaires are present today. Walton has changed their lives. It's unbelievable. I have never seen any other company, except Walton, to provide such type of benefits to the customers. Walton proved that they do what are promised to customers."

Walton's CMO Didarul Alam Khan said, "As of now, Walton has conducted nineteen seasons of its digital campaign. Every season witnessed huge response from the buyers. Before any biggest festivals of the country, Walton provides attractive benefits to customers. Centering the upcoming Eid, Walton has launched the digital campaign's season-20 with the offer of 'nonstop millionaire' benefits for the customers. I hope that Season-20 will be very successful and also get huge customers' response."

According to Walton officials, buyers will do digital registration of their products after they had purchased. After that, customers will get a return SMS from Walton with the notification of the award.

During the campaign, detailed information like buyer's name, mobile number and product model number is being stored on Walton's server through digital registration system. As a result, customers can get quick service from any Walton service center in the country even if they lost the warranty card. Besides the representatives of the service center can also know the customers' feedback.