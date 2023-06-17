Walton Digi-Tech wins Intel's Market Acceleration award as first Bangladeshi tech company

17 June, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 03:31 pm

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has won the prestigious Intel Partner Award 2023 as Best Market Accelerator in OEM and ODM Category. Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited is the first Bangladeshi company to win the award from Intel, reads a press release. 

Touhidur Rahman Rad, the chief business officer at Walton Computer, received the award at the 'Intel Partner Alliance Award Ceremony 2023' held in Taiwan recently. 

To qualify as a winner in this category, organizations must be a member of the Intel Partner Alliance; demonstrate a commitment to continuously improve GTM and sales motions through engagement with Intel; provide insights and actionable GTM feedback and develop strategies to address the growing total addressable market.

Walton Digi-tech was awarded for continually going to market effectively with Intel products and helping drive ongoing go-to-market (GTM) improvements. Walton has demonstrated a clear understanding of market intelligence, market segmentation, and product messaging around Intel products. The organization has built successful strategies for driving brand awareness of Intel product launches and engaging in co-branded activities to advance joint business goals.

Christoph Schell, Intel's Chief Commercial Officer, John Kalvin, Vice President and General Manager of Intel's Global Partners & Support organization, Steve Long, corporate vice president and general manager for Intel Asia Pacific and Japan and Dave Guzzi, general manager of Global Channel Sales at Intel were among others present on the occasion. 

"We are thrilled to recognize Intel's partner award winners across the APJ region," said John Kalvin, vice president and general manager of Intel's Global Partners & Support organization.

"Our partners have achieved the highest standards in growth, innovation, and market acceleration. Congratulations to Walton Digi-Tech for their remarkable achievements. We value their Extreme Partnership and look forward to continued success as we unleash the future together," he added. 

"We are proud to honour the exceptional partnership between Intel and Walton Digi-Tech in driving innovation and excellence in technology, said Steve Long, corporate vice president and general manager for Intel Asia Pacific and Japan.

Liakta Ali, additional managing director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, said,  "Walton is the most loved and trusted brand in Bangladesh's digital device market. We are constantly producing and marketing new technology products considering the needs and purchasing power of local buyers. Walton has a research and innovation wing to ensure product quality. This recognition from Intel will continue to inspire us to demonstrate excellence in world-class digital device innovation and technological advancement."

In his reaction to the award Touhidur Rahman Rad said, "We applaud the visionary leadership and relentless pursuit of excellence. This well-deserved recognition showcases the impact and the transformative power of our innovations which will inspire us."
 

 

