Walton customers get cash rewards, free products

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 03:57 pm

A cheque of Tk10 lakh of Walton Digital Campaign is being handed over to Abul Hashim from Fulbaria Upazaila in Mymensingh. Photo: Courtesy
Walton has launched its Digital Campaign Season-14 offering cash rewards up to Tk10 lakh and a range of free products upon purchasing Walton products, in Ramadan.

Under the digital campaign three customers have got Tk10 lakh each and more 10 customers also received Tk1 lakh each by purchasing Walton fridge, said a press release.

Besides, customers were awarded free products purchasing Walton fridge, TV, AC, washing machine, microwave oven, blender, gas stove, rice cooker and fan.

Walton's Senior Executive Director Amin Khan officially handed over the Tk10 lakh cheque to the winner at a programme, arranged by Walton distributor Messers Mamataj Electronics in Mymensingh on Monday (18 April).

Natore&#039;s DC Shamim Ahmed and Walton&#039;s Senior Executive Director Amin Khan handed over a Tk10 lakh cheque to Abdur Razzak at a programme held at Walton Plaza, Kanaikhali branch. Photo: Courtesy
The programme was also attended by Daokhola Union Parishad Chairman Tajul Islam Bablu, Fulbaraia Thana Officer In-charge Molla Jakir Hossain, Upazila Awami League's General Secretary Harunur Rashid Harun and Daokhola Union Awami League's Acting President Sekander Ali.   

Earlier on 9 April, Natore District Commissioner Shamim Ahmed and Walton's Senior Executive Director Amin Khan handed over a Tk10 lakh cheque to another Walton fridge customer, at a programme held at Walton Plaza, Kanaikhali branch.

Natore District Commissioner said, "Walton is brightening Bangladesh's image and reputation all over the world by exporting goods abroad besides meeting the demand of the country. People should buy and use products made in the country. In this way, with the joint efforts all of us, a local organisation will stand high all over the world.

Amin Khan said that it was unimaginable that a customer could get Tk10 lakh by buying a product adding, "Walton is the only one offering such benefits for people."

