Walton Computer's Dhaka dealer meet held

The Walton Computer Dhaka Dealer Meet was held in the city.

Over a hundred IT businessmen of the Dhaka Division participated in the meet organised by Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, the country's top technology product manufacturing and marketing company. The IT traders who participated in the dealer meeting expressed their firm determination to deliver Walton's 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged technology products and services to consumers' doorsteps.

Liakat Ali, Additional Managing Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, and Firoj Alam, Senior Executive Director and Head of Sales, Distributor Network, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, attended the dealer meet at a hotel in the capital.

Renowned actor Azizul Hakim, also Senior Executive Director of Walton, hosted the function. Walton Computer's Chief Business Officer, Touhidur Rahman Rad, delivered the keynote speech, while Abu Zahid Porag, Deputy in Charge of the Sales and Marketing department, delivered the welcome speech.

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's Additional Managing Director Liakat Ali, in his speech, termed the dealers as business partners. At the event, he gave important directives on increasing business expansion based on mutual cooperation and providing maximum service to customers.

Touhidur Rahman Rad highlighted detailed information about Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's manufactured and marketed products, services and activities in the keynote presentation. He said Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited is currently producing and marketing 41 IT products. These include laptops, computers, electric bikes, tabs, projectors, interactive displays, printers, toners, UPS, CCTV, access control, keyboards, mouse, pen drives, Wi-Fi routers, network switches, USB hubs, card readers, and webcams. , speaker, earphone, headphones, SSD, external SSD, RAM, cooler, power supply, PCBA, memory card, power bank, smart watch, intelligent fitness scale, digital writing pad, USB, Type C and HDMI cable, converter etc.

He said that Walton is constantly working to provide products equipped with the latest technologies and features at affordable prices, considering consumers' needs and requirements. Walton is going to launch the 13th and 14th generation laptop computers this month. Besides, Walton will also release laptops and desktops equipped with Intel Ultra AI (Artificial Intelligence) very soon.

At the event, it was announced that customers can enjoy significant benefits, including a maximum of 20 percent discount on the exchange of their old and damaged products, up to 50 percent discount on the online e-plaza's 'Exclusive Offer', and special gifts on the purchase of various Walton Computer products. This customer-centric approach underscores Walton's commitment to providing value to its customers.

The IT businessmen, who participated in the dealer meet, expressed their determination to be more focused on providing 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged products and service to all. This determination underscores their support for local products and their crucial role in promoting the country's technology sector, terming Walton as the pride of Bangladesh.