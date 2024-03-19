Walton Computer Cashback offer draws huge response, 6 customers get 100% cashback 

The 'Walton Computer Cashback Offer' campaign is getting huge response from customers. Under the offer, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited is providing up to 100 percent cashback on purchase of its computer items including laptop, desktop and accessories.

Already 6 customers got 100% cashback while huge number of customers received various amount of cashback.

The cashback facilities are being provided on both cash and installment purchase from any Walton Plaza across the country. The offer is being given so that customers can purchase tech products at more affordable prices. Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, inaugurated the offer on February 8 this year. The offer will continue until further notice.

Just after the campaign began, Mohammad Kawser got 100% cashback purchasing a laptop from Nagarpur Walton Plaza in Tangail. After that, another customer named Badrul Alam Abbasi received hundred percent cashback buying a laptop from the Walton Plaza at Jessore's New Market area.

Meanwhile, a student named Mostakin Billah Masum got 100% cashback purchasing a laptop in installment facilities from Kurigram Walton Plaza. Another customer Md. Redwan Sarker also received 100% cashback purchasing a laptop in installment facilities from Shahjadpur Walton Plaza in Sirajganj. The other two 100% cashback winners are Jannatul Islam Tua from Fulbaria of Mymenshingh and Md. Ishad Akhon from Barisal Amanatganj Walton Plaza.

Walton Computer's Chief Business Officer Md. Touhidur Rahman Rad said: The facilities of up to 100 percent cashback are being given to the customers of Walton Desktop PC, Laptop, All-in-One PC, 27-inch monitor, Single function printer, Walpad 8G Tab, all models of Bluetooth Speakers, Portable SSD, Power Supply Unit, 300 Mbps router, weight scale, webcam, pen drive, power bank, network switch, neckband, mouse, keyboard, headphone, micro SD card, HUB, E-Writing Pad, CPU Cooler, CCTV, Card Reader, Cable and Converter products.

He said that the cashback offer is only being given on purchase the above computer items from Walton Plaza across the country. Customers are getting notified about the amount of the cashback through an SMS to their cell phone while purchasing the products. They can adjust the amount of received cashback with the price of the purchased product in cash payment. The cashback can be adjusted with the first month installment if the product is purchased on installment facilities. No other offer is valid with the product purchased under cashback offer.