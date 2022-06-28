Walton CEO’s directives on product manufacturing, electronics business to face global challenges

Corporates

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 11:39 am

Related News

Walton CEO’s directives on product manufacturing, electronics business to face global challenges

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 11:39 am
Walton Hi-Tech&#039;s MD and CEO Golam Murshed visiting a production plant at its Headquarter.
Walton Hi-Tech's MD and CEO Golam Murshed visiting a production plant at its Headquarter.

Golam Murshed, managing director and chief executive officer of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, has celebrated this year's World Refrigeration Day with the members of Walton family at its headquarters in Gazipur. 

He visited different production units and observed the manufacturing process of IoT based upcoming models of premium category products and gave necessary directives to employees over electronics products manufacturing and businesses in the context of current global challenges.

On Sunday (June 26, 2022) CEO Golam Murshed first inaugurated the refrigeration day with releasing balloons at Walton headquarters and then visited various departments including Research and Innovation (R&I), Human Resources and different production plants. He gave necessary advices and directions on product manufacturing while exchanging views with Walton members.

Speaking to the Walton members, Golam Murshed said, "We are passing through tough time for Covid-19 pandemic. When the global economy is trying to recover, the crisis worsens for the geo-political issues. The prices of raw-materials and freight costs have increased in the global market and the local currency is devalued against the US dollar. The recent flood in Sylhet division has caused heavy damages that have some direct impacts on the electronics market. But we are hopeful that we will be able to overcome these adverse situations soon."

"Manufacturing of IoT based upcoming models of premium category products are underway. We are going to surprise our customers with aristocratic products being manufactured with the latest technology and attractive designs," he added.

Regarding the World Refrigeration Day, Walton CEO also said, "We have unavoidable responsibilities in the electronics sector. The global warming is becoming a great concern day by day. While developing a product, we definitely do that considering the environmental safety. We always prioritize ensuring environmental protection."

Addressing the Walton members, he further said, "We should ensure a better world for the next generation and that is sustainability. We should absorb the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) because everyone of us is someway related with these goals. Dutifulness is a great virtue and our thoughts and works should be transparent and must be aligned with future. Our works should be on the basis of public welfare. We should emphasize that our works and innovation can be useful for people even after 10 to 20 years. Our products should be sustainable."

Walton's Chief Technical Officer Mog Yang, Senior Executive Directors Col. S M Shahadat Alam (Retd), Tanvir Rahman, Tapash Kumer Mojumder, Yusuf Ali, Mostofa Nahid Hossain, Easir Al-Imran, Nizam Uddin Mazumder, Mohasin Sarder, Mahfuzur Rahman, Tahasinul Haque and Shahinoor Sultana, Executive Director Tofail Ahmed, Shahjalal Hossain Limon, Abul Malek Shikder and Didarul Alam Khan among others also attended the program. 

In April 2018, world business leaders agreed to celebrate the World Refrigeration Day on June 26 every year. Walton is observing the day every year. This year's Refrigeration Day theme is "Cooling Matters," that aims to stress the importance of cooling in a wide variety of daily areas like food, data centers, medicine and air conditioning.

Walton

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

2h | Panorama
Human Library Bangladesh has organised so far nine sessions; eight have been held in different parts of Dhaka and one in Khulna. Photo: Courtesy

Human Library Bangladesh: Where the halls come alive with human voices

3h | Panorama
Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

1d | Panorama
Prashanta Kumar Banerjee. Sketch: TBS

'Public Asset Management Company can be an additional tool to curb bad loans'

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

WB to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next 5yrs

3h | Videos
Why teachers are being humiliated again and again?

Why teachers are being humiliated again and again?

15h | Videos
After Bangabandhu Bridge, will Padma Bridge change economy again?

After Bangabandhu Bridge, will Padma Bridge change economy again?

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture