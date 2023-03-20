Walton celebrates founding anniversary

Bangladeshi global electronics and tech giant Walton celebrated its founding anniversary across the country on 20 March.

Marking the day as "Walton Day", the tech giant chalked out various programmes at Walton Headquarters, Corporate Office, Walton Mirpur Complex, Tangail Gosai Joair and all the sales and service outlets across the country, reads a press release.

The programmes included hoisting of the national flag and Walton flag, balloon flying, cake cutting, joyous rally and procession and cultural programs etc.

Walton was established on 20 March 1999. However, the journey of Walton started in 1977 with the sole efforts of SM Nazrul Islam, founding chairman of Walton and a legendary industrialist of Tangail.

On Monday morning, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Director S M Mahbubul Alam hoisted the national flag and Walton flag at Walton Corporate Office in the country.

Then, he inaugurated the nationwide celebration festival by releasing balloons with the 'Walton Day' logo.

After that, he cut a 20 feet long and 4 feet wide giant cake with the presence of the company's senior officials. Meanwhile, Walton Hi-Tech Industries' Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed greeted all from outside the country through online.

On the occasion of 'Walton Day', rallies and processions were simultaneously brought out across the country. More than 20 thousand sales and service outlets celebrated the day with customers and well-wishers through various day-long events.

Along with announcing the inauguration of 'Walton Day' celebration, company's Director S M Mahbubul Alam greeted and congratulated all the members of the Walton family, buyers, local and foreign distributors and well-wishers.