Walton brings new smartphone Xanon X20 

Corporates

Press Release
20 August, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 08:32 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Local consumer electronics giant Walton has released a new phone in the market.

The device- Canon X20- is powered by a Mediatek Helio G99 processor, which Walton claims will provide better services than the Snapdragon 685G processor, according to a press statement issued on Sunday (20 August)

Habibur Rahman Tuhin, in-charge of creative and communication department of Walton Mobile, said the phone has been released in two attractive colors– cosmic black and orange simmer.

"The price of the Xanon X20 has been fixed at Tk18,999 excluding VAT," he said.

The new smartphone can be purchased from all Walton Plaza, distributor showrooms, mobile brands and retail outlets in the country. Also it can be bought online from https://eplaza.waltonbd.com) Ges https://waltondigitech.com.

Walton's Mobile Branding Department In-Charge Mahbub-ul Hasan said the Rapid memory technology has been used in this phone running on Android 13 operating system.

As a result, the user will get up to 16 GB of rapid memory. The device is equipped with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics card which will ensure good performance, he added.

The new Walton phone has an internal memory of 128 GB that is expandable up to 512 GB via micro SD card. Also, it has a  6.8 E Full HD Plus resolution IPS display with 120 Hz refresh rate. The peak manual brightness for the device is 580 nits. 

The back of the phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel AI-powered triple camera set-up with LED flash, autofocus and PDAF. Besides, there is a 32-megapixel punch-hole camera built on the front.

The device uses a MediaTek 6 nanometer Helio G99 gaming processor which provides better performance than the Snapdragon 685G processor, claims Walton. 

The Xanon X20  is equipped with a 5000 mAh high-capacity Li-Polymer battery with 18W Type-C fast charging.

The device also has a noise cancellation feature and a video stabilisation feature.

Some other features of the smartphone include dynamic capsule, game booster, UFS storage, app lock, children space, cleaning assistant, night light, live caption, app clone, three-finger screenshot, anti-fake touch mode and smart touch.

Walton is offering customers a one year after-sales service with a special replacement facility of 30 days on this smartphone manufactured in Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's own factory.

