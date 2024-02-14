Walton brings 27-inch UHD frameless monitor

Bangladeshi leading tech product manufacturer Walton has launched a new model of 27-inch slim monitor equipped with high-quality IPS panel.

The UHD (Ultra-high-definition) backlight LED anti-glare monitor, modeled as WD27UI08, has frameless design in three sides. The attractively designed monitor with no bezel will provide premium feel to users.

A.H.M. Shafiquzzaman, Director General of the Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection (DNCRP), recently unveiled the new model of Walton monitor at the ongoing Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF)-2024. Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's Additional Managing Director Liakat Ali was among others present on the occasion.

Speaking on the Monitor Unveiling program that was held at Walton Mega Stall at DITF, the DNCRP DG said: Walton is the symbol of domestic products. Walton brought a revolutionary change to Bangladesh. It has completely changed the import-dependent electronics and technology sector. As a result, foreign dependency on these products has decreased. Walton is even exporting its products to many countries after meeting domestic demand. Walton is also contributing to bringing technological excellence, value addition and employment. Young engineers and skilled manpower are coming out of our country.

Launched under the CiNEd brand name, the WD27UI08 model monitor is priced at BDT 34,550. Equipped with 400Nits brightness, the monitor features 3840×2160 pixels screen resolutions with 16:9 aspect ratio and 178° wide viewing angle for which users will get high-quality pictures from critical angles. 1000:1 contrast ratio with 155.4x155.4 pixel pitch has been maintained on the device for the convenience of accurate color reproduction with DCI-P3 95% Color Gamut. Users will have a pleasant experience while playing popular games due to 60 Hz refresh rate.

The new monitor has 2xHDMI 2.0+ 1x DP 1.2+ 1xUSB Type-C (65W)+ Audio Out+DC In connectivity ports. The monitor can be tilt ﹣5° to 15° for which it is easy for official work, presentation, meeting, gaming or studying.

There are currently 10 models of 21.45 inch to 27-inch Walton monitors in the market which are priced between BDT 9,550 to BDT 38,750. Besides, customers can get up to 100% cashback on the purchase of Walton computer products. Walton is providing up to 3 years of service warranty on monitors.

Mentionable, Walton is producing and marketing various models of laptops, desktops, all-in-one PCs, android and windows TAB, projector, interactive display, printer, tonner, UPS, CCTV, access control, keyboard, mouse, pen-drive, wi-fi router, network switch, USB hub, card reader, webcam, speaker, earphone, headphone, SSD, external SSD, RAM, cooler, power supply, PCBA, memory card, power bank, smart watch, smart fitness scale, digital writing pad, USB, type-C, HDMI cables, converter, electric bike etc.