Walton becomes title sponsor of Bangladesh-Afghanistan series

14 June, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 11:34 am

In a press conference held at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday (13 June), the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officially announced Walton, the Bangladeshi tech-giant, as the title sponsor for the upcoming Bangladesh-Afghanistan series. The series logo was also unveiled during the event.

The sponsorship lineup includes iScreen as the powered-by sponsor, UCAI University Bangladesh Branch Campus as the co-sponsor, and cosmetics brand Remark as the associate sponsor. Impress Mattra Consortium has been assigned the title and ground branding rights holder for the series, reads a press release.

Walton's association with cricket in Bangladesh has been longstanding, as they have been sponsoring major domestic cricket events for quite some time. Now, they are extending their support to international cricket events as well. The company has established itself as a prominent brand in the cricket world, being recognized as a cricket-friendly institution.

The press conference was attended by BCB Director Tanvir Ahmed Titu and Walton's Chief Marketing and Communication Officer Didarul Alam Khan. Tanvir Ahmed expressed his gratitude to Walton, acknowledging their continuous support for Bangladesh cricket. He emphasized that Walton has been an integral part of the cricket family, serving as both title and co-sponsors in various events. He expressed hope that their association with cricket would continue in the future.

Didarul Alam Khan, Walton's chief marketing and communication officer, mentioned that Walton's friendship with Bangladesh cricket has a rich history, with their involvement in cricket services spanning 12-13 years. He extended his appreciation to the Bangladesh Cricket Board for their collaboration.

The event was graced by the presence of actor Riaz Uddin Ahmed Siddique, the executive director of associate sponsor Remark, Jamal Uddin, and Sayma Begum Ritu from Impress Mattra Consortium.

The Bangladesh-Afghanistan series began this morning with a one-off Test match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

