Walton awards 10 winners of its video-making contest

Walton has awarded the top ten content creators who participated in the first round of the second season of its video-making contest titled "Smart Fridge, Smart Maker".

The first round of the contest was held from 6 October to 5 November where over one thousand contestants registered.

A total of four hundred videos were submitted in the first round.

The top ten content creators were awarded at a ceremony held at Walton corporate office in the capital on 29 November.

The top ten winners of the contest are - Shoriful Islam Shamim, Alam Morshed, Minhazur Rahman, Asifur Rahman, Mesbah Kamal, Papon, Sarwar Jahan Apu, Rafiur Rahman, Prithviraj Pradhan and Tanim Abdullah.

Each of the 10 contestants received Tk50,000 as reward.

The winners will make another video for the second round; among them, the top three winners will be rewarded taka 3, 2 and 1 lakh respectively. The rest will be honoured with attractive gift hampers.

Senior executive director and chief marketing officer of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd. (WHIL) and judge panellist for the contest Firoj Alam gave necessary directions to the winners for their next set of activities and presented five themes for making the second round videos.

The top ten winners will now make video content with a maximum of 2-minute length on 5 themes given by Walton authorities.

The themes are - Walton's role in building a beautiful future for a better Bangladesh, Walton's role in technology and modern Bangladesh, Walton's role in economic development, Walton's role in improving the quality of life and the role of Walton in climate protection.

WHIL Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu and Humayun Kabir, Walton Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Senior Executive Directors S M Zahid Hasan, Refrigerator's CBO Anisur Rahman Mollick, Walton refrigerator's senior brand manager Mahmudul Hasan, and a 3-member judge panel consisting National Film Award-winning actress Kusum Sikder, senior executive director and chief marketing officer of WHIL Firoj Alam and senior executive director and head of brand management Amin Khan, were present on the occasion.