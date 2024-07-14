Walton awarded National Export Trophy's gold crest

14 July, 2024, 10:15 pm
Walton awarded National Export Trophy's gold crest

Bangladesh's multinational electronics company 'Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.' has received 'National Export Trophy''s gold crest in recognition of its outstanding contribution to the exports of electrical and electronics products during the financial year 2021-2022.

A total of 77 companies in 32 product categories were awarded gold, silver and bronze crest of 'National Export Trophy' at a programme held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Sunday (July 14, 2024). Among them, Walton was awarded the gold crest in the electric and electronics product export category, reads a press release.

Attending as the chief guest, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handed over the gold crest of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy' to Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Former Chairman and Incumbent Director S M Nurul Alam Rezvi.

Tipu Munshi, president of the parliamentary standing committee on commerce ministry, also attended the function as special guest while State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu was in the chair.

Among others, Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) Vice-Chairman Md. Anwar Hossain, Commerce Secretary Md. Selim Uddin and FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam were also present.

Expressing his reaction, Walton's Former Chairman and Incumbent Director S M Nurul Alam Rezvi said, "Once the domestic electrical and electronics market was fully import-oriented. But now, 'Made in Bangladesh' labelled electrical and electronics products are being exported to more than 40 countries around the world. Undoubtedly, it's a great pride for us. As a recognition of this achievement, Walton was awarded National Export Trophy. We thank the authorities concerned for giving us this award."

He also said that Walton made a bright future of Bangladesh in manufacturing hi-tech products. Walton is exporting 'Made in Bangladesh' labelled electronics and electrical products to over 40 countries, including countries in Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe and America, brightening Bangladesh' image to the global arena.

According to Walton's Global Business Unit, Walton is moving ahead with the vision of becoming one of the best global electronics brands. In a bid to expand its global business in the markets of Australia, Europe and America, Walton also took part different fairs around the world. Walton has already grabbed international attention after participating in the world's most influential tech event 'Consumer Electronics Show (CES)-2023' held at Las Vegas in the USA and Canton Fair in China.

