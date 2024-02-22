Walton awarded 'Gold Trophy' in DITF-24

Country's tech-giant Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC. has received 'Gold Trophy' as the first prize of the best stall in the electronics product category at the just-ended month-long 28th Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF)-2024.

The country's mega tradeshow's organisers- Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and Commerce Ministry- awarded Walton with the 'Gold Trophy' based on its eye-catching mega stall, display of high quality and innovative quality products in the fair.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries was awarded at the concluding ceremony of the 28th DITF-24 held at the conference hall of Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Purbachal of the capital on Tuesday last (20 February, 2024).

Attending as the chief guest, State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam (Titu) handed over the 'Gold Trophy' and the certificate to Walton Hi-Tech Director and Walton Micro-Tech Corporation's CEO Nishat Tasnim Shuchi.

The function was also attended by FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam as special guest while Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh was in the chair. EPB Vice-Chairman A.H.M. Ahsan gave the welcome speech at the event.

On behalf of Walton Hi-Tech Industries, Additional Managing Director Major General (Retd.) Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman and Chief Marketing Officer Didarul Alam Khan were also present at the award giving session.

At the 28th DITF, Bangladeshi electronics giant 'Walton' set up a spectacular mega stall modeled after the Bangabandhu tunnel and showcased smart fridge, AC, TV, elevator, washing machine, laptop, computer, electric bike, home and kitchen appliances.

On the inaugural day of the DITF-24, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited Walton's mega stall. During the visit, the Prime Minister was overwhelmed by witnessing the 'Made in Bangladesh' labeled Walton products and the remarkable progress of the local brand in manufacturing hi-tech items. She specially expressed her satisfaction on Walton brand laptop, smart fridge, air conditioner, television, lift and energy saving home appliances. She also praised Bangladesh`s progress in the production of smart tech products.