Walton to attend tech event 'CES' in US

Walton, the leading brand of electronics and tech products in Bangladesh, is going to take part in the world's most influential tech event 'Consumer Electronics Show (CES)-2023' at Las Vegas in America.

CES proves ground for breakthrough technologies and innovations presented by the renowned global tech giants.

On the way towards becoming one of the top global brands, Walton will showcase its next generation breakthrough innovations and technologies in the CES-2023, reads a press release.

For more than 50 years at CES, the world's biggest brands do business, meet new partners and sharpest innovations hit the stage, reads the release.

Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is arranging the 'CES-2023' on more than 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space at the United States' most popular Las Vegas Convention Center.

The world's mega trade show for consumer electronics is scheduled to be held from 5 to 8 January this year.

CES 2023 will host more than 4,500 exhibiting companies and showcase nearly 20,000 new transformative tech products. On average attendees from over 160 countries, including manufacturers, suppliers of consumer technology hardware, developers, lots of techies and more, gather at the exhibition halls. Among them, Bangladesh's leading electronics and tech brand Walton is included to explore consumer tech hardware, content, technology delivery and media systems and more. Thus, the industry insiders mentioned Walton's participation in the CES fair as a great milestone for the electronics and technology sector of Bangladesh.

Nayem Uddin Ahmed, director general (America Branch) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, "The incumbent government is greatly emphasizing on economic diplomacy. International fairs are quite important in this economic diplomacy. In this case, CES is definitely a good platform. It's good news that Walton from Bangladesh is going to participate in the fair. We are relentlessly working to present the country in the world and thus emphasize on positive country branding. At the CES, Walton will represent Bangladesh. I wish Walton's great success in the CES-2023."

Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), said, Walton has played a great role in Bangladesh's industrial revolution. The contribution of Walton to the electronics sector is truly a source of pride for Bangladesh. They are playing a major role in not only saving the foreign exchange reserve but also earning huge foreign currencies. Walton is exporting their products to various countries. Besides, they are expanding their activities through establishing branches in different countries. Walton's participation in the CES fair will help a lot in moving ahead the electronic and tech sector of Bangladesh further in the global arena.

Abdur Rahim Khan, additional secretary (Export) of the Ministry of Commerce, said, export of electronics products from Bangladesh to European countries has already started. The CES in Las Vegas could be a 'knocking door' for exporting electronics products to the US market. It is definitely good news that Walton is going to represent our country in the fair. We are trying to create more such opportunities in different countries of the world.

Golam Murshed, managing director and CEO of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC., said, Walton is the first Bangladeshi company to participate in the world's flagship trade show for consumer electronics. The 'Made in Bangladesh' labeled next generation's innovative technology products with advanced features will be presented at the world's biggest tech platform. It's a great milestone not only for Walton but also for Bangladesh's electronics and technology products manufacturing sector. Through this, the image of Bangladesh will be brighter and also reach a unique height in the global technology sector.

Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain, chief Business officer of Walton TV and also coordinator of CES-2023, said that they are going to participate in 'CES' as the part of implementing the roadmap to achieve Walton's vision 'Go Global 2030'. He urged everyone to visit Walton's giant pavilion number 17928 at CES-2023.

Walton will display advanced features and IoT based innovative electronics and technology products at the 'CES-2023'. These include the world's most energy efficient smart air conditioner (AC); Smart refrigerator with 3D MSO inverter technology, cloud connectivity, smart alert system, super freezing technology, fast ice making, uniform cooling flow and ultralow noise features; Google Certified Android Smart TV with latest features like Four-K resolution WebOS operating system, VDS certified fire extinguisher bulbs and fire protection agents, Dolby Atmos; 11th generation laptop, PCB (Printed Circuit Board), Smartwatch, Smart Table, silent feature eco-friendly compressor, smartphone, aerodynamic design low-noise fan; anti-bacterial and glass door, oxifresh, air trash, stain trash, intelligent drying, Wifi smart control features' washing machine; ice crusher; chopper; SS blender; WiFi based smart control LED light; digital cooker; rice cooker; induction cooker; vacuum cleaner with smart steam mode, microfiber pad structure and LED display window features.

The CES 2023 conference program will include more than 175 sessions that highlight advancements in AI and robotics, environment and sustainability, metaverse and gaming, digital health, smart home and lifestyle, vehicle tech and advanced mobility, home entertainment and streaming, and more.