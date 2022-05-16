Walton announces sure cashback of up to Tk20 lakh, free products for Eid

TBS Report
16 May, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 03:33 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladeshi electronics giant Walton has announced its "Digital Campaign Season-15" for the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha, following huge success in the previous seasons. 

Under the new season of the campaign, customers are set to get sure cashback of up to Tk20 lakh or free products after purchasing Walton products.

The offer is available at all Walton plazas, showrooms as well as on the online platform "E-plaza" from Monday till further notice.

A programme was held in this regard at the Walton Corporate Office in Dhaka on Sunday (15 May, 2022), reads a press release issued today (16 May).

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's deputy managing directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Hoque Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu and Humayun Kabir, Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Senior Executive Director SM Zahid Hasan, Chief Marketing Officer Firoj Alam, Head of Business Intelligent Ariful Ambia, Walton AC's Chief Business Officer Tanvir Rahman, Electrical Appliance CBO Sohel Rana and Kitchen Appliance CBO Mahfuzur Rahman were among others present at the event.

The customers will be notified about the amount of the cashback or free product via SMS sent to the phone number provided by them.

