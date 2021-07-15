Walton announces Corona support package for employees

In response to the outbreak of Covid-19, Walton has announced special financial assistance packages for its Corona affected employees.

Walton has also launched 'Covid-19 Surveillance Week' to facilitate employees with getting free Covid-19 test, vaccine registration, medical support and other services, stated in a press release.

In addition to the package, if a Walton employee dies unexpectedly from Corona virus, the family will receive all kinds of necessary assistance including money ranges from Tk10 lakh to Tk20 lakh by Walton (WPPF) Trustee.

Despite countrywide lockdown, Walton has already paid all salaries and Eid bonuses of its employees.

A programme titled 'Walton Member Support Package for Covid-19' was arranged at Walton Corporate Office in the capital maintaining proper covid-19 hygiene and social distancing rules on Thursday.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited's Managing Director, Engineer Golam Murshed, launched the programme and announced the support package for employees.

Deputy Managing Director, Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana, Amdadul Haque Sarker, Shoyeb Hossain Nobel and Alamgir Alam Sarkar; Walton Plaza Trade's CEO, Mohammad Rayhan; Chief Marketing Officer, Firoj Alam; Executive Director, Amin Khan; Walton Group Medical In-charge, Dr Yazdan Reza Chowdhury; Head of HR, Emdadul Karim; Executive Directors, Dr Shakhawat Hossain and Zahidul Islam; were present at the function.

Engineer Golam Murshed expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for giving the opportunity to keep the country's economic activities running by relaxing the lockdown.

"Walton's target is to ensure safety for all employees and providing various finical, social and mental support alongside its business operation. The support package has been announced to ensure the safety of Walton employees during the production, marketing and service activities amid the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic" he said.

The Walton Hi-Tech MD hoped that the world would soon completely get rid of the pandemic.