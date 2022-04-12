Walton achieves new milestone to be top in electrical appliance's market

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC has achieved a new milestone in the sales of its elevators, fans, LED lights, switch-sockets and other electrical appliance.

The demand and sales of the electrical appliances made by Walton are witnessing huge growth and the company is heading to be top in this segment.

It has sold out total of electrical appliances worth Tk127 crore in March this year under its three brands - Walton, Marcel and Safe.

Authorities claim this is the highest ever sales of electrical appliances in a month. Moreover, Walton has registered 52% sales growth on electrical appliances in 2020-21 fiscal year.

A celebration programme was recently held in this regard at Walton corporate office in the capital, read a press release.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Vice-Chairman S M Shamsul Alam and Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed celebrated the achievement by cutting cake.

They also unveiled three new premium models of ceiling fans with attractive designs under Walton, Marcel and Safe brands on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. These new models include Walton's gloria ceiling fan, Marcel's rose fan and safe brand's belly fan.

The programme was also attended by, among others, Walton's Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs) Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Hoque Sarker and Liakat Ali, Walton Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Senior Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Ariful Ambia, Yusuf Ali, Chief Marketing Officer Firoj Alam, Head of R&I (Research and Innovation) Tapash Kumer Mojumder, Walton's International Business Unit (IBU) President Edward Kim, Marcel Head of Sales Dr Shakhawat Hossen, Electrical Appliances CBO Md Sohel Rana, EAP Division's Advisor Omar Faruque, Sales Co-ordinator Abdullah Al Mamun, and Brand Manager Zakibur Rahman Shejan and Mahmudul Hasan.

Officials concerned said that the electrical products of Walton, Marcel and Safe brands are much better in terms of quality, standard, sustainability and moderate price compared to other brands in the market.

Walton Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed said Electrical appliances have a huge market in Bangladesh.

"Demands for different electrical products are increasing day by day following the incumbent government's continuous economic progress and industrial development with countrywide 100% electrification. Our research and innovation and sales team are working relentlessly to supply products according to the designs and demands of customers that led us to this remarkable success of selling products worth around Tk127 crore in a month, creating another milestone in achieving Walton's target," he said.

He said that the electrical appliances of Walton are environment friendly and energy efficient as well.

Walton Electrical Appliances CBO Sohel Rana said, "Walton is gaining continuous sales growth, registering 52 percent growth in the sales of its electrical products during the 2020-21FY compared to previous year. Maintaining this continuity of growth, Walton has set a target of selling a total of Tk3000 crore worth of electrical products by 2026."

Walton product is also getting sales growth with its exports. All out activities are underway to export electrical products to Europe and America, he added.

Walton has the world's most advanced and international-standard electrical appliance manufacturing units headquartered in Chandra, Gazipur. Several electrical products including elevators, LED lights, switch-sockets, ceiling fans, rechargeable and table fans are being produced with the European standard state-of-the-art machinery and technology from Germany, Japan and Taiwan.