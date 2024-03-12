Walton accords reception to SAFF U-19 champion girls

The country's electronics giant Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC has accorded a reception to the Bangladesh U-19 Women's Football team for their outstanding performance to seal the title of the First SAFF U-19 Women's Tournament by beating India last month.

Each of the 33 members of the team, including players, coaches and officials, was gifted a 32-inch Walton Smart TV.

Walton's Senior Executive Director Iqbal-Bin Anwar Dawn handed over the award to the players, coaches and officials at the BFF Building in the afternoon.

Senior Deputy Executive Director Rabiul Islam Milton and Mahfuza Akhtar Kiran, Chairman of the Women's Wing of BFF were present on the occasion among others.