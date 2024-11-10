Walton AC wins 'PMO of the Year' award

Walton's Commercial Air Conditioner Service Management Department has been awarded the prestigious 'PMO of the Year' at the Bangladesh Project Management Awards 2024. Organized by the Bangladesh Chapter of the Project Management Institute (PMI), USA, the event celebrates excellence in project management across the country, marking a significant achievement for Walton in project management.

The award ceremony took place at the Grand Ballroom of Hotel Radisson Blu, Dhaka. Walton's Deputy Chief Business Officer (DCBO) for AC Products, Sandip Biswas, accepted the award on behalf of Walton. Other Walton representatives, including Chief Marketing Officer Galib Bin Mohammad, Head of Commercial AC Service Management Md Moniruzzaman Bepari, Chief Service Officer for Customer Service Management Shibdas Roy, and AC Brand Manager Khalilur Rahman, were present to receive commemorative plaques and certificates.

The event was attended by senior officials from various public and private organizations, including PMI's Managing Director for South Asia, Amit Goel.

Upon receiving the award, Walton AC's DCBO Sandip Biswas expressed that this recognition elevates Walton's reputation in project management within Bangladesh. He highlighted Walton's pioneering role in the production of VRF and chiller ACs, positioning Bangladesh as the ninth country globally to manufacture VRF ACs through Walton. He added that the award enhances their responsibility in project management and serves as motivation to pursue further excellence.

The Bangladesh Project Management Awards acknowledge organizations that make a valuable contribution to domestic project management. Walton's Commercial AC Service Management Department earned this award for its commitment to refining project management practices, demonstrating leadership, commitment, and achieving operational efficiency.