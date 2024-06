Under the sponsorship of Walton Hi-Tech Industries and organised by Bangladesh Footvolley Association, the Walton 4th National (Women and Men) Footvolley Championship 2024 is set to kick off in Dhaka on Sunday (30 June).

The two-day long competition will take place at Rajarbagh Police Line ground, reads a press release.

Fourteen teams, eight in men's division and six in women's division, will participate in the tournament.