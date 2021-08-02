Walmart tops Fortune Global 500 list

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 04:10 pm

State Grid came second with a revenue of USD 386,617.7 mn

Walmart claimed pole position in the recently released Fortune Global 500 list, registering a revenue of USD 559,151 mn.

State Grid came second with a revenue of USD 386,617.7 mn.

Amazon ended a close third, clocking a revenue of USD 386,064 mn, followed by China National Petroleum and Sinopec Group, which are valued at USD 283,957.6 mn and 283,727.6 mn respectively.

Apple came sixth with a revenue of USD 274,515 mn. The top 10 was completed by CVS Health UnitedHealth Group, Toyota Motor and Volswagen.

Surprisingly, Samsung Electronics was positioned 15th with a revenue of USD 200.734.4 mn.

 

