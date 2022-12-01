Wales keen to boost trade with Bangladesh

All Chambers Wales Trade, and visiting 10-member business delegation from UK showed the interest to do business in Bangladesh at a meeting with DCCI officials on Thursday at DCCI Auditorium.

Welcoming the 10-member business delegation from Chambers Wales, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Rizwan Rahman said Bangladesh and the UK maintain a friendly diplomatic tie and bilateral relation since ages, read a media release.

UK is the third largest export destination of Bangladesh and we kept maintaining positive trade balance with the UK. Bilateral trade reached approximately USD 4.11 Billion in FY21, of which, Bangladesh exports around USD 3.75 Billion, Rizwan Rahman added.

To make mutually beneficial economic relation, upon Brexit and LDC graduation of Bangladesh, FTA or CEPA can be signed to expedite bilateral economic relation, he further said.

He also urged for setting up a Trade Support desk in association with Chambers Wales to assist likely trade deals and business proposals for the British investors.

Executive Chair of Chambers Wales and leader of the delegation Paul Slevin said that Bangladesh in recent past have done a tremendous prospect in the infrastructure sector.

He said, "UK investors are keen to do partnerships here in Bangladesh with their state-of-the- art intellect, knowledge and skills to help Bangladesh for its journey towards being a developed nation."

He admired the preeminent role of Bangladeshi private sector in building the economy.

Later, he said that UK investors are already here and more eager to do business in Bangladesh and they are being engaged with various new ventures already.

DCCI Senior Vice President Arman Haque, Directors Sameer Sattar, Malik Talha Ismail Bari also spoke on the occasion.