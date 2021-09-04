Walcart chooses Paperfly for home delivery services

Paperfly, the country's largest logistic network for ecommerce, will deliver products of Walcart, an upcoming digital ecommerce platform from Walton Group.

Walcart.com will offer business to customers and business to business deals from a bunch of lifestyle products apart from their own branded electronics items, read a press release.

Walcart Director Sabiha Jarin Orona and Paperfly General Manager, Sales and key accounts, Sazzadul Islam Fahmy signed the agreement at a function recently, according to a handout of Paperfly.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries deputy Managing Director Nazrul Islam Sarker, Director's personal secretary Sabrina Rashid, Walton E-plaza in-charge Soukat Elahi, logistic in-charge Sirajus Salekin, Nafees Istiaque from business development and campaign management department and Monjurul Haque from logistic operations were, among others, present on the occasion.

Vice president, Sales, Mesbaur Rahman, Manager, Product and planning Sabbir Shoaib and Assistant Manager, Sales and Key Accounts Oli-Ur-Reza were among others present from Paperfly side.

Walcart Director Sabiha Jarin Orona said Walton has been always investing on the development of its backward linkage to keep its competitive edge in product price offering.

Paperfly's General Manager, Sales and key accounts, Sazzadul Islam Fahmy said Walton has captured substantial market share and has positioned themselves as the most dominant player in the electronics sector of Bangladesh. "As the latest venture from the local electronic giant, Walcart will reach the real benefits of ecommerce to the mass line leveraging the widen network of Paperfly," he added.

Paperfly is very well known for their nationwide strongest doorstep delivery network, with 216 delivery points they are able to doorstep deliver any size products to anywhere in the country within 24-72 hours. They recently launched Papefly GO app which offers massive convenience to the merchants like order uploading, order tracking and invoice updates within few clicks.