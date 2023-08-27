Wageningen University of Netherlands delegation visits BARI

A two-member delegation of the Wageningen Food and Biobased Research (WFBR), Wageningen University and Research, Netherlands visited Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) on Sunday (27 August).

BARI Director (Research) Dr Md Abdullah Yousuf Akhond welcomed the delegation at the time of their arrival in the institute.

After that, a brief exchange of views was held in the conference room of the Director General, BARI.

Then Director (Research) Dr Md Abdullah Yousuf Akhond gave a brief PowerPoint presentation on the activities and achievements of BARI.

Director (Oilseed Research) Dr MdTariqul Islam, Director (Tuber Crops Research Center) Dr Sohela Akhter, Chief Scientific Officer of Planning & Evaluation wing Dr Munshi Rashid Ahmad, Chief Scientific Officer of Plant Pathology division Dr Md Matiar Rahman, Chief Scientific Officer of Fruits Division of HRC, Dr. Babul Chandra Sarker, Chief Scientific Officer of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council Dr. Shah Md. Monir Hossain, scientists, officers, were present on the occasion. The program was coordinated by Dr Md Mizanur Rahman, Senior Scientific Officer of Training and Communication Wing.

Later, the delegation visited pesticide analytical laboratory, plant disease diagnostic laboratory, post-harvest technology laboratory, fruits research farm and expressed their satisfaction by seeing the activities, advancement and achievements of BARI.