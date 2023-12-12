Wadud Bhuyan Scholarship Trust Honors Outstanding Students in Kaliganj, Gazipur

12 December, 2023, 10:40 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The prestigious Wadud Bhuyan Scholarship Trust (WBST) held its scholarship award ceremony on 9 December, 2023, at the Kaligong Pouroshova Auditorium. 

Dr Mohammad Waduduzzaman Bhuiyan, the esteemed founding chairman of the trust, presided over the ceremony, meticulously organised by the Wadud Bhuiyan Scholarship Trust at Kaliganj, Gazipur.

Distinguished guests in attendance included Md Asad Ullah, Director of Janata Bank, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. 

Freedom fighter engineer Monir Uddin Ahmed, an esteemed advisor of the trust, spoke as an honoured guest. 

The program, directed by Md Nabeeul Islam Khan, Vice Chairman of the board of trustees, saw the participation of esteemed trustees Md Mashoodur Rahman and Md Maruful Haque Bhuiyan, along with teachers, students, and parents from various educational institutions, as well as media representatives.

In Kaliganj of Gazipur, the WBST initiative has been dedicated to providing educational scholarships to talented students in the upazila since its inception in 2009. 

Continuing this noble tradition, two students who achieved an impressive 85% marks in SSC in 2023 from local educational institutions were each awarded Tk 50,000. 

These students will receive an annual scholarship of Tk 50,000 until they complete their HSC education. 

Additionally, a student pursuing medical studies was granted Tk 60,000 annually, covering all expenses until the completion of medical education.

Furthermore, the WBST demonstrated its commitment to educational excellence by awarding an annual grant of Tk1,80,000 to Baghun High School in Mokterpur Union and Tk1,00,000 to Pratibha Model High School in Dolan Bazar of Jamalpur Union. 

The trust also disbursed Tk 60,000 to four deserving students and Tk 10,000 to a social organisation.

The Wadud Bhuyan Scholarship Trust remains steadfast in its dedication to fostering academic brilliance and supporting the educational aspirations of the youth, embodying the spirit of philanthropy and empowerment.

