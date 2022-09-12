Vulcan Lifestyle officially launches VEGA Helmets

Corporates

TBS Report
12 September, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 09:14 pm

Related News

Vulcan Lifestyle officially launches VEGA Helmets

TBS Report
12 September, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 09:14 pm
Vulcan Lifestyle officially launches VEGA Helmets

"Vulcan Lifestyle", a subsidiary company of Kawasaki's Bangladesh partner Asian Motorbikes Limited, has become the official distributor of VEGA Helmets.

Popular actor Ziaul Haq Palash as the local brand ambassador of VEGA, a leading affordable, high quality Indian helmet brand, has inaugurated the brand at an even in the capital on Monday (12 September), where Asian Motorbike's Head of Business Safat Ishtiaq, sales manager Mortuza Bashir also spoke during the press conference.

"Our main motto is to make motorcycle-scooter riders and pillions avoid non-certified helmets that do not give any level of safety," said Safat Ishtiaq adding that his company is working on mass awareness to use safe helmets.

VEGA helmets are budget-friendly and better helmets in its category that will be priced from Tk1,500 to Tk3,500, while the brand offers a 1-year warranty, said a press release.

"We have introduced over 100 plus variants for people to choose from at our dealer points," Ishtiaq added.

AXOR, a mid-range helmet brand of the same Indian company Vega Auto Accessories Private Limited, is also being marketed by Vulcan Lifestyle in Bangladesh. 

Vulcan Lifestyle

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition - A sturdy mimic of your favourite console

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition - A sturdy mimic of your favourite console

10h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

12h | Panorama
The cloud seeding method has little chance of helping during a drought emergency — mainly because you need storm clouds for successful seeding, and droughts by nature offer few of them. PHOTO: REUTERS

Yes, we can make it rain. But it will not solve drought

10h | Panorama
Caption: A well-connected and efficient port system with enhanced logistical capabilities can also serve as a catalyst for regional economic development. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Developing a port-led integrated logistics network to boost Bangladesh’s economic growth

11h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Secret documents of foreign nuclear weapons found in Trump's house

Secret documents of foreign nuclear weapons found in Trump's house

1h | Videos
Ukraine has retaken 2,000 sq km land: Zelenskyy

Ukraine has retaken 2,000 sq km land: Zelenskyy

1h | Videos
How much property is King Charles III going to get?

How much property is King Charles III going to get?

2h | Videos
Even inflation did not affect the shataranji business

Even inflation did not affect the shataranji business

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’