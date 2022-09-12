Vulcan Lifestyle officially launches VEGA Helmets

"Vulcan Lifestyle", a subsidiary company of Kawasaki's Bangladesh partner Asian Motorbikes Limited, has become the official distributor of VEGA Helmets.

Popular actor Ziaul Haq Palash as the local brand ambassador of VEGA, a leading affordable, high quality Indian helmet brand, has inaugurated the brand at an even in the capital on Monday (12 September), where Asian Motorbike's Head of Business Safat Ishtiaq, sales manager Mortuza Bashir also spoke during the press conference.

"Our main motto is to make motorcycle-scooter riders and pillions avoid non-certified helmets that do not give any level of safety," said Safat Ishtiaq adding that his company is working on mass awareness to use safe helmets.

VEGA helmets are budget-friendly and better helmets in its category that will be priced from Tk1,500 to Tk3,500, while the brand offers a 1-year warranty, said a press release.

"We have introduced over 100 plus variants for people to choose from at our dealer points," Ishtiaq added.

AXOR, a mid-range helmet brand of the same Indian company Vega Auto Accessories Private Limited, is also being marketed by Vulcan Lifestyle in Bangladesh.