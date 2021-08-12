VSO holds webinar on transforming food systems thru youth-led intervention

Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) arranged a webinar, titled 'Transforming Food Systems Through Youth-led Intervention' today focusing on how youth led intervention helps to transform the food systems in Bangladesh.

With the theme of the International Youth Day 2021, the webinar was held, a press release said.

The Govt, NGOs, INGOs, VIOs, CSOs, UN, youth organizations, volunteers, civil society, and other key stakeholders presented the session, it added.

It focused on how youth-led intervention helps to transform the food systems in Bangladesh.

Several concerns were articulated about youth participation and development, such as ethical and moral development for youth, preparing focused youth policy and its implementation, the role of media to promote youth-led intervention.

Also, as for food safety and food production, the webinar articulated that the farmers need to receive the respect they deserve so that they can be motivated more into the production process.

They should also receive proper supports both from the government and development partners.

Dr Md Golam Rahman Professor, Editor, Ajker Patrika and Former Chief Information Commissioner was present as the Chief Guest.

John Taylor, Chief Technical Advisor, Dhaka Food System Project, FAO Representative in Bangladesh, Dr M H Chowdhury (Lenin), Joint General Secretary, Paribesh Bachao Andolon (POBA), Tawohidul Haque, Academic Faculty and Researcher, Institute of Social Welfare and Research, University of Dhaka, Mursalin Nomani, President, Dhaka Reporters Unity, Dhaka, Dr Shahnaz Karim, Director Inclusive Communities and Arts, British Council and A K M Manirul Alam, Director, Field Service Wing, Department of Agricultural Extension, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh were present as the guest speakers.

Khabirul Haque Kamal, Project Implementation Lead, chaired the webinar.

Anne Kahuria, Global Youth Engagement Officer of VSO, presented a thorough discussion of how VSO integrates youth into their programme globally.

Shafiqur Rahman, Project Manager, Livelihoods, VSO Bangladesh, shared a presentation, and Salahuddin Ahmed, Business Pursuit Lead, VSO, moderated a short Q/A session.

Najia Nuray Jarin, Youth Engagement National Volunteer, VSO Bangladesh, facilitated the entire session.