Voice of Business launches Writing Contest 2024

Voice of Business is excited to announce the launch of its annual Writing Contest 2024, which aims to ignite the writing spirit in students. If you are currently enrolled in college or university, this is your chance to let the world hear your voice! The deadline for submissions is June 15, 2024. 

This year's contest theme is "Artistic Expression for Social Commentary". Participants are encouraged to share their observations and create stories that explore how different artistic mediums can address social issues specific to Bangladesh. The goal is to demonstrate how tackling these issues can foster activism and inspire change towards a more just and equitable society, reads a press release. 

Writers have complete freedom in their approach—whether it's a holistic take, a niche angle, or focused on one distinct social cause. Submissions can be fiction, theoretical evaluations, historical retrospections, or any other format, as long as they align with the theme and do not exceed 1,000 words. 

Prizes for the contest are as follows: 
Champion: BDT 7,000 
1st Runner-Up: BDT 5,000 
2nd Runner-Up: BDT 3,000 

Additionally, the top 3 write-ups will be published in the 13th issue of VoB's annual magazine, and three skill-based courses from 10 Minute School will be provided for free to the top 3 winners, as well as a 20% promo discount on selected courses for all participants in the contest.

Moreover, the top 13 write-ups will be featured on the Voice of Business website and Facebook page. 

Unleash your creativity and contribute to a meaningful dialogue about social change in Bangladesh through artistic expression. Voice of Business looks forward to your inspiring entries!

For more information about the contest, please visit the event link: VoB Writing Contest'24 | Facebook 

To remain updated about Voice of Business and its activities, visit the - 

Website The Voice of Business | Empowering the Leader Within (thevob.net) 
Email: [email protected] 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theVoB 
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vob.du 
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-voice-of-business
 

