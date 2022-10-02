VLCC Health Care signs MoU with influencer Barisha Haque

VLCC Health Care Bangladesh on Saturday has inked an agreement with influencer Barisha Haque for promotion of its "Body after baby" programme.

Under this agreement, Barisha Haque will be the delegate of Body after Baby program and shall be responsible to promote and give reviews over the services and products as spokesperson on behalf of VLCC Bangladesh in different media.

The agreement-signing ceremony was held at VLCC's Dhanmondi Centre on Saturday (1 October), reads a press release.

Barisha Haque and Hasina Akhter, head of the centre signed the contract on behalf VLCC Health Care (Bangladesh) Pvt Ltd in presence of other officials of the organization.

VLCC is widely recognised for its wellness, weight loss management solutions and therapeutic approach to beauty treatments guided by the motto "Shaping Your Confidence".

The organisation seeks to spark self-transformation, spread happiness and imbibe every individual with wellness for life.

Barisha Haque mentioned, when she thought of body transformation after her beautiful daughter Aigel, she could only think of VLCC Bangladesh.

"We are pleased to have Barisha Haque onboard. We look forward to establish VLCC Bangladesh as a Wellness partner and one stop solution for slimming, beauty and dermat," commented Sara Zayna Haque, marketing manager, VLCC Bangladesh.