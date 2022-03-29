vivo Y33s with 50MP main camera to unveil in Bangladesh

Leading global smartphone brand vivo is set to launch its all-new Y33s in Bangladesh.

vivo Bangladesh opened up the smartphone for pre-book from 28 March and will be continued till 1 April 2022, said a press release.

The Y33s will feature a 50MP main camera, and a massive 5,000mAh battery, ensuring uninterrupted use for all day long.

The smartphone will be priced at Tk20990 and will be available in Mirror Black and Starry Gold color.

vivo Y33s will be available in all authorised vivo retail stores from 2 April.

The vivo Y series widely recognised for its innovative, cutting-edge camera technologies, significant battery size, fast charge capability, appealing and trendy design, advanced processor, and high performance.