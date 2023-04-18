Vivo V27 and V27e: best within budget according to tech experts

Eid is coming soon and everyone craves for something new on this eve. And if the smartphone in your hand tells you about any new invention, it's beyond words. Keeping in mind the interest of the youth, the global smartphone manufacturer, vivo, has introduced Vivo V27e and V27 with unique camera technology.

The modern camera technology of Aura Light Portrait of Vivo V27 and V27e has already won the hearts of young people. It is accompanied by a trendy colour palette for smartphones. Lavender purple or Glory black of V27e and colour-changing magic blue or Nobel black variants of Vivo V27 will enchant everyone's mind with an aesthetic sense, reads a press release.

Several tech experts working with technology, including smartphones, have analysed Vivo V27 and V27e. According to them, these two smartphones are simply the best.

Popular YouTuber Sam has talked about Vivo V27 and said, "One of the special attractions of this smartphone is the Aura Light of the phone. Using this light, you can capture amazing photos compared to regular ones. Especially, its exceptional thickness and light weight are very impressive. Besides, everyone is amazed by the 120Hz 3D curved screen of the V27 smartphone, which is enriched with the Sony Sensor."

He further stated, "The photography and video quality of the smartphone's 64-megapixel OIS Ultra sensing rear camera is quite decent, and the sharpness details are amazing compared to other cameras. The portrait mode pictures taken from the 32-megapixel front camera are also quite attractive."

He admired the finishing and aesthetic design of the phone as well.

YouTuber Sohag says, "The phones of the Vivo V series are quite popular in Bangladesh. Both of these phones from the V series have been improved technologically to a great extent. Everything about the phone is quite gorgeous. The phone in lavender purple colour seems quite colourful to him. The floral type design has made the backside of the phone even more attractive. Vivo is always ahead in using great specifications on the phone's backside."

He mentioned more, "Everything expected from this budget is incorporated in this smartphone. Starting from the icons, everything is much better than before. The camera takes very clear pictures. This is because it has OIS technology, which prevents the images from being blurry or unclear, even if the phone shakes while taking pictures."

He expressed his gratitude to Vivo for providing a more updated and vibrant display than before.

Apart from this, Sohag also said the Vivo smartphone is considered "one of the best" among many, in terms of budget, for its design, Aura light, battery backup, charging speed, build quality, display, and performance.

These two smartphones will be available at Vivo's authorised showrooms nationwide. Additionally, one can order through the e-store while sitting at home.