vivo offers discounts on 3 phones to mark Pahela Baishakh

Photo: Courtesy.
Photo: Courtesy.

Leading global smartphone brand vivo has announced a discount for three of its phones on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh, the Bengali new year.

The discounted models are V23e, Y53s, and Y1s, both from the brand's Y series, said a press release on Tuesday. 

From now onwards, v23e will be available on TK25990, where it was before at TK27990, the vivo Y53s will be sold at the promotional price of Tk20,990, instead of the regular price of Tk22,990, and the Y1s for Tk8,990 instead of the regular price of Tk9,990.

Sharon, sales director for vivo Bangladesh, said that the Y series has always been well received by buyers because of its high-quality features at affordable prices.

"The vivo Y series phones are unmatched when it comes to affordable phones with good features. Pahela Baishakh is one of the biggest festivals in Bangladesh. And people may look to get new phones on this occasion. We are offering the discount so that consumers can buy great phones at an affordable price, " the sales director added.

vivo V23e

vivo's V23e combines one of the industry's top front cameras with cutting-edge innovations in autofocus and various portrait modes, including AI Extreme Night Portrait and Multi-Style Portrait. The new V23e runs on Fun touch OS 12, supported by an 8 GB + 4 GB Extended RAM experience with Extended RAM 2.0, allowing 4GB of memory to be used as RAM whenever necessary, providing a lag-free experience.

vivo Y53s

With a Tk 2,000 discount, the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM device will be of even greater value. Fitted with a 5,000mAh battery and capable of 33W fast charging, the Y53s has a 16-megapixel front camera and a 64-megapixel main camera on the back. The back-camera system has two more cameras, each with two megapixels.

vivo Y1s

The least expensive of the three, the Y1s has two GB RAM and 32 GB ROM. The phone has a 4030mAh battery and is available in Olive Black and Aurora Blue colors.

