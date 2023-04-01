Vivo launches V27e in Bangladesh

Vivo's latest addition to its V series, V27e is starting its journey in Bangladesh from 2 April onwards, providing an outstanding experience of photography.

Combining functionality with intelligent and outstanding algorithms, the Aura Light Portrait of V27e has already incepted hype over the smartphone industry.

Alongside, another newbie V27 also owns the same specification of lighting.The Aura Light and Portrait Mode work in tandem to help the camera light up faces in low night conditions. It simultaneously is able to control luminosity and provide exceptional glowing portraits

The 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera of V27e on the back of the phone offers a longer exposure and increases light intake by six times, producing more stable snapshots and boosting the quality and success rate. The 32MP HD Front camera, 2MP Bokeh & 2 MP micro-camera ensures clearer selfies with richer details for a poster-like image.

Whereas the V27 5G handset is well equipped with Sony IMX766V sensor-based 50MP OIS rear camera, 50MP front camera, 8MP wide angle camera and 2MP micro-camera. This is what enables the device to capture brighter, more dynamic, detailed images. Mediatech Helio G99 processor adds more viability to the phone's mechanism for better clicking facilities.

The Hybrid Image Stabilisation can perform stabilisation computations and movements up to 10,000 times per second, giving users' smoother, and more stable footage. The Vlog Movie Creator feature offers a new one-stop video creation experience, providing 24 templates with rich video effects to show users how to shoot objects, people, or landscapes, along with real-time guidance for camera movement.

Vivo V27e comprises 8GB+8GB Extended RAM with 256GB storage. The incorporation of FunTouch OS 13 is incorporated to help people seamlessly switch between apps and store data.

Coupled with vivo's in-house developed flash-charge technology, it allows for 66W flash-charger and a peak energy conversion efficiency of up to 100% within just 40 minutes.

The slim body of 7.7mm thickness renders a slender and elegant look which is accentuated by the stunning flat screen of ultra-thin grip. The 120Hz AMOLED Display also features self-developed ambient light sensors combined with luminescent materials.

V27e captures and pays tribute to the vibrant colours of nature. The phone has a beautiful design flow which gives it a dynamic, simple, and artistic look.

For everyone already eyeing a new smartphone, the V27e will be available in two colour variants, the Lavender Purple and Glory Black, and vivo V27 handset in Noble Black and Magic Blue.