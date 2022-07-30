Vivo Co Sponsoring FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Vivo has partnered with FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as the official sponsor and the official smartphone. As part of the partnership, the company will leverage its rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022, including the emblem, official brand identities, and run promotions to connect with football fans globally.

Football has the power to bring together billions around the world regardless of their age, gender, or nationality, Duke, Managing Director, vivo, said, read a press release.

"It has a global reach, and has the ability to influence billions across the globe, making the FIFA World Cup an apt stage for the company, as we expand our presence across more than 60 countries and regions across the globe. This partnership reflects our value of promoting sports that help inspire millions and provide an experience for consumers worldwide," he stated.

The FIFA World Cup is a global sports tournament that began in 1930. This year, the tournament will take place in Qatar, beginning on 21st November 2022.