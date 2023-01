DA, UK Lt Col Allan Hinton visited Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on 29 January.

A meeting was held with the respected VC of BUP Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam and higher officials of BUP, reads a press release.

The meeting explored academic collaboration of mutual interest between BUP and UK universities.

It is expected that such mutual academic and research cooperation will strengthen ties between BUP and UK universities in future.