Vision starts exporting electric kettle in Nepal

Corporates

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 02:57 pm

Related News

Vision starts exporting electric kettle in Nepal

RFL's Vision started exporting electric kettles to Nepal sent from the electronic factory at Palash in Narsingdi on Friday

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 02:57 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Country's popular electronics manufacturer 'Vision' has started exporting its electric kettle in Nepal.

According to a press release, the first consignment of electric Kettle has been sent from the Vision electronic factory at Palash in Narsingdi on Friday.   

Kazi Rashidul Islam, Chief Operating Officer at Vision said, "We are getting good order from Nepal. Meanwhile we have sent maiden consignment of 8244 electric kettles from our factory and around one lakh pieces of Kettle will be sent in the next few months. We hope, it will continue and many others electronics items will be exported there including television, electric iron, blender and rice cooker." 

He also added, "Vision is able to create a big place to the customers mind through giving highest services and manufacturing international standard products using modern technology. Now the annual growth of Vision products is more than 40 percent and it is increasing day by day. We are also focusing to export our products in different countries." 

Kamruzzaman Kamal, Director (Marketing) of PRAN-RFL Group, said "Bangladeshi electronics products have good prospects in global market if it is manufactured maintaining quality. We put our best efforts to manufacture quality products and already exported some products including television, refrigerator, fan and electric iron." 

He further added, "We are now exporting in India, Nepal, South Africa, Ghana and Fiji and have taken initiative to export at some other countries including Bhutan."

  

PRAN-RFL / Nepal / export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

6h | Panorama
17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Gazipur was liberated in 1971

How Gazipur was liberated in 1971

32m | Videos
The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

20h | Videos
Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

20h | Videos
No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak