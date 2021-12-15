Vision starts exporting electric kettle in Nepal

Country's popular electronics manufacturer 'Vision' has started exporting its electric kettle in Nepal.

According to a press release, the first consignment of electric Kettle has been sent from the Vision electronic factory at Palash in Narsingdi on Friday.

Kazi Rashidul Islam, Chief Operating Officer at Vision said, "We are getting good order from Nepal. Meanwhile we have sent maiden consignment of 8244 electric kettles from our factory and around one lakh pieces of Kettle will be sent in the next few months. We hope, it will continue and many others electronics items will be exported there including television, electric iron, blender and rice cooker."

He also added, "Vision is able to create a big place to the customers mind through giving highest services and manufacturing international standard products using modern technology. Now the annual growth of Vision products is more than 40 percent and it is increasing day by day. We are also focusing to export our products in different countries."

Kamruzzaman Kamal, Director (Marketing) of PRAN-RFL Group, said "Bangladeshi electronics products have good prospects in global market if it is manufactured maintaining quality. We put our best efforts to manufacture quality products and already exported some products including television, refrigerator, fan and electric iron."

He further added, "We are now exporting in India, Nepal, South Africa, Ghana and Fiji and have taken initiative to export at some other countries including Bhutan."