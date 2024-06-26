Vision 2041 to be implemented through partnership with public, private, and media sectors: State Minister Palak

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, has stated that Vision 2041, declared by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, will be implemented through partnerships with various stakeholders, including the government, academia, industry, NGOs, international NGOs, and the media.

He highlighted that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has witnessed revolutionary progress in implementing the Digital Bangladesh vision over the past decade. Within the next 17 years, the Vision of knowledge and technology-driven Smart Bangladesh will be realised. By then, Bangladesh aims to have a trillion-dollar economy, a per capita income of $12,500, at least 50 unicorns, and a $50 billion ICT industry.

The State Minister made these remarks today while inaugurating a workshop on the government's digital transformation at the Amari Hotel in the capital. The workshop was jointly organised by the ICT Division and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) with support from GovStack.

It is noteworthy that a two-day international workshop (June 26-27) titled "Whole of Government Digital Transformation Leveraging GovStack" is being held to ensure interoperability in the design of government services and their accessibility.