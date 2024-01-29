Visa urges Bangladeshi startups, fintech entrepreneurs to apply for grooming support

Photo: Courtesy

Visa, the global leader in digital payments, today announced the launch of the fourth edition of Visa Accelerator Program with an open call for applications.

The initiative aims to enable startups in Bangladesh to unlock growth potential by collaborating with Visa's payments experts. The 2024 edition focuses on new opportunity areas – Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global Money Movement and Loyalty of the Future, with an emphasis on areas like Digital Acceptance for Micro, Small and Medium Businesses (MSMBs) and Embedded Finance.

Speaking on the launch of the program, Soumya Basu, Country Manager, Visa Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal, said, "We are delighted to invite up-and-coming payment innovations of the country to the Visa Accelerator Program and power their solutions with Visa. The Program offers startups a unique opportunity to work with our subject matter experts to enhance and test their solutions with real-world opportunities, building a runway for growth. We aim to drive the next wave of momentum for global payments by enabling seamless, safe money movement through positive payments experiences."

Tailored for companies in the pivotal expansion stage, the program will emphasise on development of proof of concept, product solutioning and fast-tracked commercialization, arming startups with potential collaboration and accelerated growth. A select group of startups from across the Asia-Pacific region will, through the program, address evolving challenges of the payment ecosystem. They will also co-develop, test, and iterate new solutions and leverage Visa's extensive network of financial institutions, merchants and digital partners to pursue tangible go-to-market opportunities. Launched in 2020, the Visa Accelerator Program has consistently supported advanced stage startups with experienced mentors, cutting-edge technology, and opened doors to investment opportunities.

Applications for this edition of the Program will close on March 8, 2024. The selected startups will engage in the program from May to November 2024, culminating with a Demo Day later.

Startups interested to know more and submit applications can visit www.visa.com.sg/apaccelerator