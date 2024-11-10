Visa Leadership Conclave emphasises the deepening of digitisation of Bangladesh economy

Recognising Bangladesh's importance as a market, a Visa Leadership Conclave in Dhaka reiterated Visa's focus on expanding the digitisation of the Bangladesh economy.

The digital payment solution provider held the annual 'Visa Leadership Conclave Bangladesh 2024' at a city hotel on Thursday evening to award its most valued clients and partners in the country.

Visa says it continues to work closely with policymakers, stakeholders and key partners to contribute to Bangladesh's digital payments landscape, focusing on bringing innovation and sustainable growth to the country.

"We truly believe in the country's potential and buoyed by its rapid adoption of all things digital, we are confident that Bangladesh will become a less-cash, digitally empowered economy at speed," Group Country Manager, Visa India and South Asia, Sandeep Ghosh said, adding, "Visa is honoured to be working closely with its partners and the government to make this happen across different spheres of commerce."

Visa Country Manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan Sabbir Ahmed mentioned that Visa is looking forward to further deepening its commitment to Bangladesh and focusing on scaling the less-cash agenda through innovation and inclusivity.

The conclave elaborated on the payment gateway company's innovations in credential-based payments.

It was attended by Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority Ashik Chowdhury as chief guest, Director of Payment System Department at Bangladesh Bank, Rafeza Akhter Kanta as guest of honour, and Foreign Service Officer – US Department of State, US Embassy in Dhaka, James Gardiner as special guest.

The event honoured various banks, MFS (mobile financial services) providers, and merchants who contributed to the digital payments ecosystem.

