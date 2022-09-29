Virtual tour of Liberation War Museum now available on MyGP app

Grameenphone and Liberation War Museum has recently partnered to make the Liberation War Museum and 1971: Genocide-torture archive and museum available for virtual visit through the MyGP app, with an aim to spread the spirit of the liberation war nationwide.

People can now take a virtual tour of these museums and learn the rich history of the Liberation War.

An inauguration ceremony was organised to promote the virtual tour of the Liberation War Museum and 1971: genocide-torture archive and museum through the MyGP app, reads a press release.

A discussion event was held in this regard on Monday (26 September) at the Liberation War Museum. Asaduzzaman Noor MP, member of the Board of Trustees of the Liberation War Museum, presided over the discussion.

Sara Zaker, trustee and member secretary of Liberation War Museum; Dr Sarwar Ali, trustee of Liberation War Museum; Professor Muntassir Mamoon, Trustee President, 1971: Genocide- Torture Archive and Museum Trust; Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Quazi Sazzad Ali Zahir, Bir Protik, trustee of 1971: Genocide- Torture, Archive and Museum Trust; Mofidul Hoque, trustee, writer and researcher, Liberation War Museum; Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman; CMO Sajjad Hasib; CDSO Solaiman Alam and family members of valiant freedom fighters and other high officials of Grameenphone and Liberation War Museum graced the occasion with their presence.

Liberation War Museum is a one-of-its-kind initiative to preserve, document, and archive the glorious history of our liberation war, whereas 1971: Genocide- Torture Archive and Museum's objective is to identify and archive the records of the genocide committed in Bangladesh during the liberation war. Many visit these museums to learn about the history of the Liberation War. However, it is difficult for people living in other areas of the country to come and visit these places physically. Realizing this, the tech service leader has created an interface on the MyGP app with a view to create opportunities for all to access the museum digitally from anywhere in the country and experience the history of the war.

Addressing the discussion, Asaduzzaman Noor said, "Our Liberation War is not only our pride but also a great source of inspiration for the young generation. The war has lots of stories to tell, like that of martyred intellectual Mohammed Fazle Rabbee, the doctor who risked his life to help freedom fighters, and Shirin Banu Mitil, the valorous freedom fighter who disguised herself as a man to take part in the liberation war.

"The museum is a reality today because of the enthusiastic support from the nation. Everyone, starting from students to businessmen, has contributed. The unwavering support of our honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has made establishing the museum possible. I sincerely thank Grameenphone for creating such a marvelous opportunity for the countrymen to explore the Liberation War Museum virtually. This is a commendable step."

Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman said, "Grameenphone believes in empowering people and societies through technology. With digitalization, I believe it is also essential to stay grounded and to know our roots by heart, especially for the youth of our nation. So, we brought our liberation war history at the palms of the people, to empower them by taking learnings from the struggles and sacrifices of our valorous martyr. The sacred memory of the millions who were slain but not silenced will continue to inspire generations to fight injustice and pave our way towards glorious days ahead."