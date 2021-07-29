Virtual seminar on campus sustainability held at IUBAT

Corporates

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 11:35 am

Related News

Virtual seminar on campus sustainability held at IUBAT

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 11:35 am
Virtual seminar on campus sustainability held at IUBAT

A seminar on campus sustainability was held virtually on 27 July at the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT). 

The seminar was organised by the IUBAT-Institute of SDG Studies (IISS) and Centre for Global Environmental Culture (CGEC), the host organisation of RCE Greater Dhaka. 

The seminar was graced by the Chief Guest Professor Dr Yeong Siew Wei, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of student affairs, UCSI University, Malaysia and Vice Chairperson of RCE Kuching. Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Abdur Rab presided over the seminar. Many participants from home and abroad joined the online seminar.

The Chief Guest Dr Yeong spoke on campus sustainability and youth involvement in SDGs, from Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia. Professor Selina Nargis, Treasurer and Executive Director of IISS, spoke on the art and success of Green Campus in IUBAT and acknowledged the utmost contribution of the Late Professor Dr M Alimullah Miyan, the founder vice-chancellor of IUBAT who took the sustainability initiatives in IUBAT as a pioneer in Bangladesh.

Professor Dr M Ataur Rahman, Coordinator of RCE Greater Dhaka delivered the welcome speech and gave an overview of the Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) in IUBAT from 2003 to 2021. Dr Rehan Dastagir spoke on pedagogy, which is already being used as a method for teaching students about sustainability. 

Another speaker Dr Ferdous Ahmed spoke on campus sustainability and the way forward. Dr Sayma Akhter presented on students' engagement in sustainability activities. Two of the IUBAT students, Abir and Soha, spoke on waste management and campus sustainability on behalf of the IUBAT Youth Forum and IUBAT Earth Chapter, respectively.  

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hamida Akhtar Begum delivered her instructive speech that can be counted for further sustainability initiatives. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Abdur Rab made his presidential speech where he mentioned that it is the responsibility for all the campus communities to act properly towards sustainability. 

Dr Ferdous Ahmed was the moderator in this webinar. 

IUBAT / Seminar / Virtual

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

22h | Videos
TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

22h | Videos
TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing
RMG

Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing