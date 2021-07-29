Virtual seminar on campus sustainability held at IUBAT

A seminar on campus sustainability was held virtually on 27 July at the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT).

The seminar was organised by the IUBAT-Institute of SDG Studies (IISS) and Centre for Global Environmental Culture (CGEC), the host organisation of RCE Greater Dhaka.

The seminar was graced by the Chief Guest Professor Dr Yeong Siew Wei, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of student affairs, UCSI University, Malaysia and Vice Chairperson of RCE Kuching. Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Abdur Rab presided over the seminar. Many participants from home and abroad joined the online seminar.

The Chief Guest Dr Yeong spoke on campus sustainability and youth involvement in SDGs, from Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia. Professor Selina Nargis, Treasurer and Executive Director of IISS, spoke on the art and success of Green Campus in IUBAT and acknowledged the utmost contribution of the Late Professor Dr M Alimullah Miyan, the founder vice-chancellor of IUBAT who took the sustainability initiatives in IUBAT as a pioneer in Bangladesh.

Professor Dr M Ataur Rahman, Coordinator of RCE Greater Dhaka delivered the welcome speech and gave an overview of the Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) in IUBAT from 2003 to 2021. Dr Rehan Dastagir spoke on pedagogy, which is already being used as a method for teaching students about sustainability.

Another speaker Dr Ferdous Ahmed spoke on campus sustainability and the way forward. Dr Sayma Akhter presented on students' engagement in sustainability activities. Two of the IUBAT students, Abir and Soha, spoke on waste management and campus sustainability on behalf of the IUBAT Youth Forum and IUBAT Earth Chapter, respectively.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hamida Akhtar Begum delivered her instructive speech that can be counted for further sustainability initiatives. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Abdur Rab made his presidential speech where he mentioned that it is the responsibility for all the campus communities to act properly towards sustainability.

Dr Ferdous Ahmed was the moderator in this webinar.