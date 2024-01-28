Virtual Opening Ceremony of Hult Prize at ULAB OnCampus Program 2023/24 held 

Star Line presents Hult Prize at ULAB OnCampus Program 2023/24 has officially been inaugurated through a virtual opening ceremony on Thursday, 25 January, 2024.

A grooming session by the leader of last year's OnCampus champion team was also taken right after the opening.

Professor Sarwar Uddin Ahmed, PhD, the Dean of ULAB School of Business, welcomed the participants and remarked, "Hult Prize is not just a competition, rather it is the key contributor to enrich your personal and professional lives. Your CV will showcase hands-on experience and a commitment towards 17 SDGs by the United Nations."

Additionally, Sowrav Chowdhury, the leader of last year's Hult Prize at ULAB OnCampus champions team "Hawk Insights", facilitated the first grooming session for aspiring social entrepreneurs.

He shared, "The positive impact of your product or service in society and how you pitch for your idea are the most important things to ensure your advancement in the competition."

There will be more grooming sessions before each of the competition rounds to help the participants polish their ideas even more.

Mughal Kabab House is the silver sponsor for Star Line presents Hult Prize at ULAB 2023/24 OnCampus Program.