Virtual job fair for persons with disabilities kicks off 

Bangladesh Business and Disability Network (BBDN) has arranged an online job fair for persons with disabilities.

The fair kicked off on Wednesday (26 January) in collaboration with the ILO's Skills 21 project funded by the European Union and the Innovation to Inclusion (I to I) project funded by the FCDO, reads a press release.

The fair aims to connect employers with skilled but handicapped job seekers using technology to increase their employment opportunities.

The job fair will continue till Thursday

Dr Omor Faruque, DG, Technical Education Directorate

As part of ILO's Skills 21 project, BBDN is working to increase the employment-oriented skills and job opportunities of persons with disabilities through their inclusion in technical education.

In this regard, seven government technical education and training institutes and two teacher training centres are being transformed into model institutions in the country.

