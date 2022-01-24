VIPB funds declare dividends

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 07:36 pm

Three open-ended mutual funds sponsored and managed by VIPB Asset Management Company declared dividends for 2021. 

VIPB Accelerated Income Unit Fund, VIPB Growth Fund and VIPB Balanced Fund declared 20.0%, 10.0% and 10.0% cash dividends respectively for the year ended on 31st December 2021, said a press release.

The funds generated total returns (increase in net asset value and dividends) of 18.2%, 21.0% and 20.7% respectively during the year. 

The dividend declarations came from the trustees of the funds this week.

Sandhani Life Insurance Company Limited is the trustee and BRAC Bank Limited is the Custodian of VIPB Growth Fund and VIPB Balanced Fund. 

Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) is the trustee and custodian of VIPB Accelerated Income Unit Fund.

