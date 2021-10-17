View-exchange meeting on 'Bangabandhu Youth Credit Program' held

The Feni Branch of Karmasangsthan Bank carried out a view-exchange meeting on the ''Bangabandhu Youth Credit Program'' on Friday (15 October).

The bank introduced Bangabandhu Youth Credit, a loan program for the trained unemployed youth to observe the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary of Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance, was present as the chief guest while Deputy General Manager Md Abdur Rahim presided over the meeting.

In his speech, Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah emphasized disbursing Bangabandhu Youth Credit for generating more self-employment opportunities for the unemployed youth of the country.

The bank's regional manager, branch managers and second officers under Noakhali regional office were also present in the meeting.

The meeting also discussed various issues relating to overall matters of the bank.